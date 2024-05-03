John Hopkins In Baltimore: Israeli Is Assaulted, Told To “Go Back To Europe”

Noga Mudrik, an Israeli PhD student at John Hopkins University in Baltimore, wrote on X. on Wednesday that she was assaulted on campus by a girl holding a Palestinian flag who shouted at her to “go back to Europe.”

“When I moved to the States for my PhD about 2.5 years ago, I came here to learn and do research,” Mudrik wrote. “I never imagined I’d have to defend my safety or my right to exist as an Israeli. But we crossed a red line long ago when the right of free speech turned into violence.”

“I just came home from campus after being hit by a girl holding a Palestinian flag, right at the campus entrance. She shouted at me to go back to Europe and hurled insults at me and Israelis. This happened right after I spoke to TV journalists about the hostages and Oct. 7.

“This occurred after several meetings I had with our provost since October, where I urged them to monitor calls for violence. However, such behaviors continue unchecked. Last Monday, they called here for an intifada. I reported it immediately, yet it appears no action was taken.

“This is unacceptable. I’m perplexed as to how leading U.S. institutions overlook such issues. I shouldn’t have to explain why signs equating Zionism with Nazism, calls for intifada, violence, or graffiti like ‘we love Hamas’ at the campus entry are deeply problematic.

“I came here to do research, and I want to do the research I love. I did not come to defend my safety, nor my right, or the rights of my family, friends, and millions of others in Israel—Jews, Arabs, and others of different religions—to exist.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)