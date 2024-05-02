“Go Back To Germany & Get Gassed:” Jewish Students In Chicago Testify To Congress

Jewish students at Northwestern University met with members of Congress on Wednesday and told them about the “shocking and scary” antisemitic acts they have been exposed to on campus, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

The university made headlines earlier this week when its president, Michael Schill, made numerous concessions to pro-Hamas students to convince them to disband their illegal encampment instead of arresting them, including offering five full scholarships exclusively to “Palestinian” students, guaranteed faculty jobs for Palestinian academics, and reserving space and housing for Muslim students. [They were subsequently hit with a civil rights complaint for discrimination against non-Palestinian students.]

According to Free Beacon, the Department of Education is investigating numerous antisemitic incidents at schools, including the parading of Hamas flags and incidents of professors canceling classes to encourage students to attend anti-Israel protests.

“At the encampment, I was told to go back to Germany and get gassed,” said a freshman civil engineering student named Mia. “I overheard in my dorm people talking about the white Jewish power on campus, and what we have to do to address this Jewish power. To me [this is] really, really shocking and scary,” she said. “It’s leaking everywhere on campus, not just the [protest encampments].”

“In the entrance of Deering Meadow this week, which is where the camp is set up, I found a Jewish star with an ‘X’ on it,” said Jaime, a Northwestern senior. “It definitely made me and others feel very unsafe.”

Another student, Toby, said there has been a “very concerning decrease in Jewish students wanting to express their identities,” such as wearing jewelry or religious items that could identify them as Jewish.

James, a freshman at Northwestern said he was concerned about the “amount of people who are not students who have been allowed to come onto campus, camp on campus, live on our private campus. I have female friends who feel unsafe.”

“These students have been victims of harassment and discrimination like you’ve never seen and could never imagine in America at any point in time in the last 30, 40 years,” said Michael Teplitsky, a Northwestern alumnus who helped organize the visit. “These administrators that are running these institutions are complicit in a crime.”

House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) said she was disturbed by the stories of “repeated antisemitic attacks and harassment” at the school.

“Instead of addressing these attacks and protecting their Jewish student body, Northwestern’s leadership has chosen to reward the violent pro-Hamas mob by submitting to their outrageous demands, emboldening others across the nation to follow suit,” she said. “Congress will continue to hold these failed higher education institutions accountable.”

Following the university’s concessions to the pro-Hamas mob, Israel’s Chicago consulate issued a statement saying that the university had “declared itself a safe space for antisemitism.”

“We are appalled by Northwestern’s decision to turn its back on Jewish and Israeli students who have been targets of hateful harassment and intimidation,” the consulate wrote. “This decision rewards the pro-terror, anti-Israel, and anti-American aggressors on campus. This appeasement agreement is a dark day in Northwestern history.”

Sarah van Loon, the director of AJC Chicago, said she is “appalled” by the university’s “cowardly actions.”

“In order to avoid exhibiting real leadership by enforcing its own recently amended policies, Northwestern succumbed to the demands of a mob, which has intimidated Jewish students, espoused antisemitic, hate-filled speech, and whose members have celebrated Hamas terrorists,” she stated.

StandWithUs, The Louis D Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, and the ADL Midwest issued a joint statement calling on Schill to resign.

“For days, protestors openly mocked and violated Northwestern’s codes of conduct and policies by erecting an encampment in which they fanned the flames of antisemitism and wreaked havoc on the entire university community,” they wrote. “Rather than hold them accountable – as he pledged he would – President Schill gave them a seat at the table and normalized their hatred against Jewish students.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)