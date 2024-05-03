Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
7 MONTHS LATER: Kibbutz Be’eri Resident Dror Or Confirmed Murdered by Hamas, Body Held in Gaza


Kibbutz Be’eri announced on Thursday that Dror Or, a 49-year-old resident, was murdered during the Hamas-led terror attack on October 7. His body is being held in Gaza, bringing an end to hopes that he was being held hostage.

Or was taken captive along with his two children, Noam (17) and Alma (13), when Hamas terrorists attacked their home and forced them out of their safe room by lighting the home on fire.

The family was separated, and Yonat Or, Dror’s wife and mother of their three children, was found dead three days later. Noam and Alma were released on November 25 as part of a temporary ceasefire deal.

Dror Or was a talented chef and cheesemaker at the award-winning Be’eri Dairy, while his wife Yonat was a skilled entrepreneur who founded her own carpentry and furniture line, Ayuna. The couple’s older son, Yahli, who was volunteering in national service in the north, survived the attack.

This announcement typically follows additional forensic evidence obtained by the IDF, leading to the confirmation of a hostage’s death.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



