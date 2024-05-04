HOSTAGE DEAL? Israel Agreed To Release Marwan Barghouti – On 1 Condition

A Saudi news site reported on Motzei Shabbos that Israel is no longer opposed to the release of murderous terrorist Marwan Barghouti on the condition that he is released to the Gaza Strip and not to the West Bank.

Barghouti, the former leader of the Tanzim organization, was sentenced by an Israeli court in 2004 to five cumulative life sentences and 40 years in prison for acts of terror in which five Israelis were murdered and many injured.

The report added that Hamas is expected to demand Barghouti’s release during the first stage of an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire/hostage deal. The report claims that Hamas is poised to agree to the Egyptian-mediated ceasefire/hostage release deal. They will demand guarantees for the end of the war and the withdrawal of IDF forces from Gaza at the end and the third final phase of the agreement.

Al Jazeera reported that a Qatari delegation departed for Cairo to assist in indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

According to Egyptian reports, the Hamas delegation notified Cairo that it is willing to begin the implementation of the humanitarian phase of the deal even without an Israeli commitment in advance to end the war, provided that the continuation of the agreement will lead to the end of the war.

