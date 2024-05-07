White House Calls on Hamas Leader Sinwar To Hold Press Conference Explaining His War Aims

The White House is demanding Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to hold a press briefing and answer questions from the public regarding his intentions in the ongoing Gaza war. This comes after Israeli officials labeled Hamas’s response to the latest hostage deal proposal as a “trick.”

Hamas had said it agreed to the deals of a ceasefire; however, the terms of the ceasefire were never even on the table. For instance, Hamas unilaterally changed the wording of the hostage release section of the deal to say that it will release 33 hostages “dead or alive,” rather than the 33 “living hostages” that had been discussed.

When asked about the situation, White House spokesman John Kirby expressed his reluctance to speculate on Sinwar’s thoughts, saying, “I’d have to get in between the ears of Mr. Sinwar, and that’s a place I really don’t want to be.”

Kirby emphasized the importance of transparency, highlighting that the White House, State Department, Pentagon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and IDF spokesperson have all regularly held briefings with reporters to answer their questions. In contrast, Sinwar has yet to do so.

“I think it’s high time that he answers some of these questions and he come clean about what his intentions are,” Kirby stressed.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)