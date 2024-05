Thirty Chareidi youths (aged 18-20) were drafted on Thursday morning to Israel’s Border Police for their mandatory IDF service, Israel Police announced on Thursday.

It is the first time in history that a special track with suitable conditions for Chareidim was opened in the Border Police. Previously, only the IDF had special tracks for Chareidim.

The new recruits began their service at the Tel HaShomer induction center, where they received their uniforms.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)