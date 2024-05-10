Biden Mega-Donor Haim Saban Tells Biden To Knock It Off, Reverse Decision To Block Weapons To Israel

Haim Saban, a prominent Democratic Party donor and Hollywood mogul, has criticized President Joe Biden for withholding weapons from Israel in its war against Hamas. In an email to Biden’s aides, Steve Ricchetti and Anita Dunn, Saban expressed his outrage and disappointment over the decision, which he called “bad” on all levels.

The email, published by Axios, reads: “Can you pls share with the President… We, the US, as you stated numerous times, believe that Hamas should be defeated. We, the US, in this case YOU Mr. President, have decided to stop sending munitions to Israel to achieve the goal that WE/YOU have set up for Israel and ourselves. Even beyond Israel, this sends a terrible message to our allies in the region, and beyond that, we can flip from doing the right thing to bending to political pressure.”

Saban, who raised $4.5 million for Biden’s campaign at a fundraiser in February, also highlighted the potential political implications of the decision, noting that there are more Jewish voters who care about Israel than Muslim voters who care about Hamas.

The Biden administration’s decision to withhold weapons from Israel has sparked widespread criticism and shock in both Israel and the US. President Biden has claimed that Israel used American weapons to kill Palestinian civilians and has refused to supply Israel with artillery rounds, citing a disagreement with Israel’s decision to attack the last Hamas stronghold in Rafah.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)