Reservists Speak Out: Majority Oppose Hostage Deal And Humanitarian Aid To Gaza, Support Entry Into Rafah

A recent survey conducted by the Direct Polls Institute for the Regavim movement has revealed the opinions of 512 reservists from diverse backgrounds who served during the Swords of Iron War. The survey aimed to gauge their views on various issues in Israeli society, including negotiations with Hamas, hostage deals, and humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The results show that only 24% of respondents support a hostage deal at all costs, while a significant 72% oppose such a deal and support entry into Rafah. Furthermore, when asked about enabling humanitarian aid trucks to enter Gaza, a mere 9% expressed support, with 90% opposing the initiative. However, 33% of respondents were willing to consider alternative terms to ensure aid does not reach Hamas.

The survey also explored the reservists’ perceptions of representation within the IDF and the cabinet. Only 18% believed that the IDF Forum represents the general outlook of IDF soldiers, while 58% disagreed. Similarly, 19% thought that the cabinet represents the human composition of IDF soldiers, compared to 68% who did not.

Meir Deutsch, CEO of Regavim, commented on the findings, emphasizing the importance of hearing the authentic voices of reservists. “As we approach Memorial Day and 76 years of independence, it’s crucial to listen to those who have fought and risked their lives. The voices of IDF soldiers in the field are often different from what’s portrayed in the media. We must amplify the voices of those who have sacrificed and are fighting for our country.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)