EVIL DICTATOR: Hamas Leader Sinwar Running Secret Police Force To Squash Dissent In Gaza

A New York Times report has revealed that Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, has been operating a clandestine police force to surveil and suppress Palestinian civilians who dare to voice dissent. According to the report, which reviewed a 62-slide presentation on the activities of Sinwar’s General Security Service, the force has been building dossiers on individuals deemed a threat to Hamas’s authority.

The targeted individuals include “young people, journalists, and those who questioned the government,” the report states. The unit relies on a network of informants who report Palestinians for publicly criticizing Hamas, participating in protests, or even “carrying on romantic relationships outside marriage.”

The documents expose the hypocrisy of Hamas leaders, who claim to represent the people of Gaza but in reality, “would not tolerate even a whiff of dissent,” as the report says.

