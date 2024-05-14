DAMAGE CONTROL: White House Insists Biden’s Not Hiding Intel From Israel – After 4 Officials Suggested He Is

The White House is pushing back against reports that it is offering “sensitive intelligence” to Israel on the whereabouts of Hamas leaders only if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declines to engage in a full-scale invasion of Rafah. The reports, published by the Times of Israel and Washington Post, suggested that the Biden administration is conditioning its intelligence sharing on Israel’s military actions – and has been hiding crucial intelligence from Israel until now.

Four sources told this to the Washington Post, but a National Security Council spokesperson denied the report on Monday, saying that the US continues to help the IDF target Hamas leadership and that “we’re not holding anything back.” The spokesperson emphasized that the administration believes Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar must be held accountable for the October 7 attack.

Former Trump National Security Council official Victoria Coates expressed concern over the reports, stating that intelligence sharing is the “bedrock of our security partnership with Israel” and that withholding information on Hamas leadership would be “deeply troubling.” Coates suggested that the Biden administration may be playing a “political game” by conditioning intelligence sharing on Israel’s military actions, potentially to appeal to the youth vote, which is more pro-Palestinian.

Ric Grenell, former Trump intel chief and ambassador to Germany, called the president’s behavior an “impeachable offense,” stating that Biden should be providing every piece of intel available to bring American hostages held by Hamas home.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)