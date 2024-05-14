Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
LIKE EVERY YOM HA’ATZAMUT: Israeli Flag Flies From The Roof Of Ponevezh Yeshivah


Yeshivas Ponevezh on Tuesday upheld its mesorah of hanging an Israeli flag on the yeshivah’s roof on Yom Ha’atzmaut.

The minhag began after the establishment of the state at the instructions of the Ponevezher Rav, HaGaon HaRav Yosef Shlomo Kahaneman, z’tl, to fly the flag on the roof of the yeshivah for eight hours.

Since then, the flag is hung from the yeshivah’s roof every year on Yom Ha’atzmaut from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Apart from the flag, there is no indication of Yom Ha’atzmaut at the yeshivah, with tefillos, shiurim, and sedarim taking place as usual.

This year there were two security guards placed by the flag to prevent the Peleg Yerushalmi from removing it.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



