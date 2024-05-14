Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
DAMNING FOOTAGE: IDF Films Terrorists Operating And Firing Guns In Rafah UNRWA Compound


The IDF on Saturday identified terrorists operating within the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) central logistics compound in eastern Rafah – proving once again how the UNRWA is aiding and abetting terrorists. Footage revealed terrorists – including some firing guns – near UN vehicles and within the logistics warehouse compound, a critical hub for aid distribution in the Gaza Strip.

Following the incident, representatives from the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) promptly informed senior international officials of the findings and urged the UN to launch an immediate investigation.

COGAT representatives also warned the UN of the dangers posed by the terrorist presence in the area, emphasizing the need to protect the organization’s facilities and personnel.

