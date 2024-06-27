Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Wants Chareidim? Chareidi Assigned To Mixed Unit Asked For Transfer, Is Refused


Yosef, a Chareidi man who served in the IDF received a reserve order last week for a battalion of the Home Front Command.

Yosef realized that it was a mixed battalion, unlike the Air Force unit he served in previously.

When he appealed to the IDF for a transfer to a different unit,  he was refused and ordered to report for duty. Yosef responded that he would report for service but only in a framework that would respect his Chareidi lifestyle and allow him to serve with men only.

The Torat Lechima organization that handled his case said: “This is a reserve soldier with high motivation. Yosef wants to continue serving Am Yisrael but expects the army authorities to respect his Chareidi lifestyle.”

“This incident of summoning a Chareidi person to a mixed battalion while quarreling with him and finally releasing him from the IDF – instead of placing him in a position appropriate for him – proves what we’ve been claiming for years – there is no real desire to recruit Chareidim.”

“Even in the current war, about 100,000 army graduates who are outside the reserve pool have not been recruited.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



3 Responses

  2. The issue is that the IDF put lots of work in establishing and maintaining regular charedi units, but until now they haven’t made a priority in establishing chareidi reserve units, probably because they haven’t anticipated this war. As far as I know, there is no chareidi reserve unit, or at the very most a very small unit that’s filled up, so it’s easier for the army to simply not call up chareidi reserves at this point. This is changing though.

  3. Haha, I just realized now that this article ikar choser min hasefer, he was released from service when he complained, he wasn’t ordered to report to duty.

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

UPDATE FROM NY: Divided Appellate Court Holds that Felder Law Allows State Education Commissioner to Regulate Yeshivas

SHOCK IN BEIT SHEMESH: Chassid Arrested For Allegedly Spying For Iran

“SHAME ON YOU!” Israel’s Foreign Minister Slams Erdogan as “War Criminal” Over Support for Hezbollah

YWN EDITORIAL: The Tragic Hypocrisy of Mental Health Awareness in Our Community

H’YD: IDF Soldier Killed, 16 Injured From Roadside Bombs In Jenin

HaRav Maya Of Sefardi Moetzet: “Even Those Who Aren’t Learning Cannot Serve In IDF”

TRAGEDY IN MONSEY: 13-Year-Old Bochur Struck And Killed By Vehicle In Pomona

Judaica Store In Flatbush Is Victim Of Brazen Knife-Point Robbery; Shomrim Apprehends Suspect

Making Sense of The Lakewood Tragedy

HaRav Bergman: “HaRav Shach, Z’tl, Said A Draft Law Is A Gezeiras Shmad”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network