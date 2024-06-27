IDF Wants Chareidim? Chareidi Assigned To Mixed Unit Asked For Transfer, Is Refused

Yosef, a Chareidi man who served in the IDF received a reserve order last week for a battalion of the Home Front Command.

Yosef realized that it was a mixed battalion, unlike the Air Force unit he served in previously.

When he appealed to the IDF for a transfer to a different unit, he was refused and ordered to report for duty. Yosef responded that he would report for service but only in a framework that would respect his Chareidi lifestyle and allow him to serve with men only.

The Torat Lechima organization that handled his case said: “This is a reserve soldier with high motivation. Yosef wants to continue serving Am Yisrael but expects the army authorities to respect his Chareidi lifestyle.”

“This incident of summoning a Chareidi person to a mixed battalion while quarreling with him and finally releasing him from the IDF – instead of placing him in a position appropriate for him – proves what we’ve been claiming for years – there is no real desire to recruit Chareidim.”

“Even in the current war, about 100,000 army graduates who are outside the reserve pool have not been recruited.”

