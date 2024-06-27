IDF Wants Chareidim? Chareidi Assigned To Mixed Unit Asked For Transfer, Is Refused

Yosef, a Chareidi man who served in the IDF received a reserve order last week for a battalion of the Home Front Command.
Yosef realized that it was a mixed battalion, unlike the Air Force unit he served in previously.
When he appealed to the IDF for a transfer to a different unit, he was refused and ordered to report for duty. Yosef responded that he would report for service but only in a framework that would respect his Chareidi lifestyle and allow him to serve with men only.
The Torat Lechima organization that handled his case said: “This is a reserve soldier with high motivation. Yosef wants to continue serving Am Yisrael but expects the army authorities to respect his Chareidi lifestyle.”
“This incident of summoning a Chareidi person to a mixed battalion while quarreling with him and finally releasing him from the IDF – instead of placing him in a position appropriate for him – proves what we’ve been claiming for years – there is no real desire to recruit Chareidim.”
“Even in the current war, about 100,000 army graduates who are outside the reserve pool have not been recruited.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
3 Responses
Another example of why ever Chareidi must refuse service in the Zionist’s army.
The issue is that the IDF put lots of work in establishing and maintaining regular charedi units, but until now they haven’t made a priority in establishing chareidi reserve units, probably because they haven’t anticipated this war. As far as I know, there is no chareidi reserve unit, or at the very most a very small unit that’s filled up, so it’s easier for the army to simply not call up chareidi reserves at this point. This is changing though.
Haha, I just realized now that this article ikar choser min hasefer, he was released from service when he complained, he wasn’t ordered to report to duty.