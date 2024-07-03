Hamas Sources: Only 2 Or 3 People Know Where Chief Murderer Yahye Sinwar Is

Only a handful of people know the location of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, according to sources from the terror group who spoke with London-based newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat.

“A very small circle of no more than two or three people at most knows his whereabouts and secures his various needs, as well as ensuring his communication with the movement’s leaders inside and outside,” one source told the paper.

Despite Israeli efforts to target Hamas leaders, Sinwar remains elusive. The source added, “[Israel] failed to reach many of the first and second-tier leaders [of Hamas] on the political and military levels, but it tried to assassinate some of them, some of whom were injured, and some of whom survived and came out unharmed from bombing operations in different areas and targets, but Sinwar is not among them.”

The sources did not disclose whether Sinwar is hiding above ground or in tunnels. In February, the Israel Defense Forces released footage allegedly showing Sinwar walking through a Gaza tunnel with family members in October.

According to the report, Sinwar is unwilling to consider exile as part of a deal.

“Sinwar is thinking of two options, with no third option as long as he is alive — either to fulfill the resistance’s conditions of stopping the war, the withdrawal of the occupation forces, and completing an honorable exchange deal, or to obtain the honor of martyrdom,” a source said. “Beyond that, in his personal thinking, there are no other options. Such a proposal [exile from Gaza] is fundamentally unacceptable for Sinwar, and he cannot even think about it.”

This stance shuts down the possibility that Israel consider a deal involving Sinwar’s exile from Gaza, as has been previously reported.

