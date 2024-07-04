Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
MURDERED BY HAMAS: Family Of Hostage Itzik Elgarat Receives Devastating News From Military


Danny Elgarat, the brother of hostage Itzik Elgarat, has revealed that the military has informed him that Hamas claims his brother is no longer alive. In an emotional interview with Channel 12, Danny shared the devastating news, saying, “I met with our intelligence officers yesterday and as far as Hamas is concerned, my brother is not alive.”

Danny expressed frustration and sadness, recalling the moments when his brother was taken hostage. “He was kidnapped alive, the hostage Yelena sat with him for a whole day and talked to him.” He also mentioned that the family received a report from a doctor who treated Itzik, saying, “The doctor who treated him gave us an accurate report of what treatment he received. He received really excellent care there, they saved his hand.”

Danny said the family had been aware of Itzik’s movements while in captivity. “We knew that on January 1 he moved from Khan Younis to Rafah. We know that he was in motion, that he was alive,” he said.

He criticized the authorities for not taking the family’s concerns seriously, saying, “When we said that time was running out and we needed to bring them home, they thought we were just stressed and talking out of pain. We were not just speaking out of pain.”

Itzik Elgarat, 69, was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists on October 7 during an attack on his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz. He was shot and injured through his safe room door before being taken captive.

