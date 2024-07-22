Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Netanyahu’s “Total Victory” Cap Sparks Online Uproar During US Trip


Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing criticism after being photographed with a cap bearing the inscription “Total Victory” during his trip to the US to address Congress. The cap, associated with Channel 14 personality Yinon Magal, sparked accusations of Netanyahu’s involvement in a marketing campaign.

Netanyahu was pictured with his wife Sara in the conference room on the “Wing of Zion” plane, Israel’s version of Air Force One, with the cap prominently displayed on the desk. Online commentators quickly criticized the prime minister, with one reader saying, “To ensure that the total victory is not just a hat, it seems to me that we need more than just posing for the camera.” Others dubbed him “the leader of total failure” and accused him of being “disconnected from reality.”

The controversy surrounding the cap began when a complaint was filed with the Second Authority for Television and Radio, alleging that Magal’s promotion of the cap on his program “The Patriots” constituted covert advertising. The complaint claimed that Magal used his broadcast license to profit from selling the cap, potentially in coordination with the Channel.

Israel Hayom correspondent Amir Ettinger weighed in on the issue, writing, “The man is a campaigner. A hat hides the head, but does not cover the eyes of the hostage families and the residents of the north, and hides the sad reality.”

