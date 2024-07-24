FAKE VIRAL VIDEO: Pro-Hamas Vermin Release Maggots & Crickets In “Netanyahu’s Hotel”

Pro-Hamas vermin from the DC Palestinian Youth Movement released a video of maggots and crickets being released at what they claimed was the Watergate Hotel, where Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife are staying. The video quickly went “viral,” with social media users assuming it was genuine.

They created a mockup of the prime minister’s conference room with an Israeli and US flag, with the vermin swarming on the table. (SIDE NOTE: They accidentally placed the drinking glasses upside-down unbefitting of a table set for world leaders. Although maybe that’s how Sinwar’s table is set.) They also claimed to have released the bugs in the hallways outside the rooms of the Israeli delegation and set off fire alarms overnight to disturb the Israelis’ sleep.

The video was later confirmed as fake but is still circulating on social media as genuine, with people fuming over a “major security breach”. In fact, even the respectable Yisrael Hayom news agency tweeted the video (but has since pulled it down).

One thing is genuine – the pro-Palestinian groups truly are vermin.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)