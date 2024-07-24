Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

FAKE VIRAL VIDEO: Pro-Hamas Vermin Release Maggots & Crickets In “Netanyahu’s Hotel”


Pro-Hamas vermin from the DC Palestinian Youth Movement released a video of maggots and crickets being released at what they claimed was the Watergate Hotel, where Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife are staying. The video quickly went “viral,” with social media users assuming it was genuine.

They created a mockup of the prime minister’s conference room with an Israeli and US flag, with the vermin swarming on the table. (SIDE NOTE: They accidentally placed the drinking glasses upside-down unbefitting  of a table set for world leaders. Although maybe that’s how Sinwar’s table is set.) They also claimed to have released the bugs in the hallways outside the rooms of the Israeli delegation and set off fire alarms overnight to disturb the Israelis’ sleep.

The video was later confirmed as fake but is still circulating on social media as genuine, with people fuming over a “major security breach”. In fact, even the respectable Yisrael Hayom news agency tweeted the video (but has since pulled it down).

One thing is genuine – the pro-Palestinian groups truly are vermin.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NYPD Deploys Over 200 Officers to D.C. Ahead of Netanyahu’s Visit Amid Planned Protests [VIDEO]

“OUTRAGEOUS & INEXCUSABLE:” Johnson Slams VP Harris For Boycotting Netanyahu’s Speech

IDF Soldier Seriously Injured From Hezbollah Rocket Fire

“Everything Will Be Good” Trump Assures Palestinian President Ahead of Meeting with Netanyahu

DESPICABLE: Self-Hating Jewish Rep. Jerry Nadler Calls Netanyahu “Worst Leader In Jewish History”

GERALD FORD: NAVI? Watch The Former President Predict How The U.S. Will Get Its First Female President

WATCH: Clip Resurfaces Of JD Vance Calling Kamala Harris A Miserable “Childless Cat Lady”

BROKERED BY CHINA: PA’s Abbas Signs Unity Deal With Hamas Barbarians

LAKEWOOD: Dion Marsh Sentenced To 40 Years In Prison For Violent Terror Attacks On Orthodox Jews

Quinnipiac University Poll Finds VP Harris, Donald Trump Neck And Neck To Voters

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network