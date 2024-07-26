Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
H’YD: IDF Reservist Killed In Battle In Southern Gaza


The IDF on Friday announced the death of a reserve soldier who was killed in combat on Thursday in Rafah in southern Gaza.

The soldier was identified as Cpl. (res.) Moti Rave, H’yd, 37, from the yishuv of Shani. He served as a combat engineer in the 84th Battalion of the Givati Brigade.

An initial investigation showed that Rave, z’l, was killed by an anti-tank missile that hit the D9 bulldozer he was driving.

Rave, z’l, left behind a wife and two daughters, aged two and four.

His death increases the death toll of soldiers killed in Gaza to 330 and the number of soldiers killed since October 7 to 688.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



