4 Mths. Later: Child Critically Injured In Iran’s Attack On Israel Released From Hospital

Four months after the unprecedented Iranian attack on Israel, the seven-year-old girl who was critically injured in the attack was released from the hospital on Sunday for rehabilitation.

Amina Al-Housani, the only seriously injured victim of the attack, sustained a serious head injury when shrapnel hit her home in a Bedouin town in the Negev.

She was evacuated to Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva in serious condition with a severe head injury. There, she underwent emergency neurosurgery to save her life. Since then, she endured a series of neurosurgical procedures in collaboration with other departments at the hospital, a spokesperson said.

One of her neurosurgeons, Dr. Mickey Gideon, the head of the pediatric neurosurgical department at Soroka, said that “from a personal point of view, as someone who emigrated from Iran in his youth and now takes care of Amina who was injured in the criminal Iranian attack, this is the closing of a circle.”

Dr. Tzachi Lazar, director of the pediatric intensive care unit at Saban Children’s Hospital in Soroka, said: “When Amina was admitted to the unit that Motzei Shabbat, it was hard to believe that the small and fragile girl actually survived her severe injury. Much thanks to the multi-professional team that treated her with great dedication and professionalism, but mostly thanks to Amina’s strength, her desire to live and recover, and her family members, who never left her bed during the long and difficult days of hospitalization. We were privileged to see Amina recover and get stronger and reach the day of transferring to a rehabilitation setting.”

“Amina, whose injury was so severe that there was great doubt whether she would survive it, taught us what it means to fight for life. Her mother, her father, and her brothers who didn’t give up, stayed by her side day and night and continued to talk, hug and demand that she get better – they had the privilege of welcoming Amina back. I feel proud to be part of Soroka’s multi-professional team that contributed to Amina’s recovery and to her embarkment on a new path of rehabilitation. All of us in the pediatric intensive care unit wish her and her family much health and success in the future.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)