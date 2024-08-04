Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
DRAMATIC VIDEO: United Hatzalah EMT Saves Family From Burning Yerushalayim Building


On Thursday evening, United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yechiel Stern climbed a burning building in Jerusalem and saved an entire family.

The fire erupted in Jerusalem’s Beit Yisrael neighborhood, where residents immediately alerted the emergency services.

Noticing a family stranded on the top floor of the building complex, Stern rushed to scale the building and help the family escape. Holding on to the railing with one hand, Stern helped the family climb down the building and escape the raging fire, which ultimately caused the roof of the building to collapse.

Eli Beer, President and Founder of United Hatzalah, posted the footage on X.

“One of United Hatzalah’s bravest, Yechiel Stern from Jerusalem, heroically climbed a burning building to save an entire family,” wrote Beer. “With one hand holding on, he helped kids jump to safety. My hero of the week! Proud to be his partner.”



