IDF Discovers Massive Tunnel on Gaza-Egypt Border


The IDF has uncovered a large tunnel in the Gaza-Egypt border area, capable of accommodating vehicles. The tunnel, measuring approximately 3 meters (nearly 10 feet) in height, was found along the Philadelphi Route last week as part of ongoing efforts to identify and dismantle Hamas’s smuggling routes.

Combat engineers are currently investigating the tunnel before its planned demolition. This discovery is notable due to the tunnel’s unusual size, which suggests it may have been used for significant smuggling operations.

The Philadelphi Corridor has been a hotspot for tunnel activity, with dozens of tunnels previously discovered in the area. At least 25 of these tunnels have been found to cross into Egyptian territory.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



