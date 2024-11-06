LIVE BLOG: Follow The Latest News From Israel At War (Day 397)

For 21 years, YWN’s team of seasoned reporters has delivered breaking news and reliable updates, building two decades of trust with over half a million readers each day. Since October 7, YWN has provided continuous, around-the-clock coverage, bringing you the latest developments as they unfold.
Netanyahu Calls Trump To Congratulate Him On His Victory
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this evening, spoke with US President-elect Donald Trump and was among the first to call him.
Their conversation was warm and cordial. The Prime Minister congratulated President-elect Trump on his election victory. The two agreed to work together for Israel’s security, and also discussed the Iranian threat.
WATCH: Former Prime Minister Calls Netanyahu “Sick And Crazy” After Firing Gallant
Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for dismissing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant amid ongoing conflict, calling the decision by the current leadership “sick and crazy.”
“The nation of lions has a sick and crazy leadership….I appeal to our soldiers in all sectors: do not lose focus in front of the enemy. You will protect us, and we, the public, will take care of protecting you. Don’t despair: change is on the way!”
IDF Destroys Extensive Hezbollah Tunnel Network and Terror Infrastructure in Southern Lebanon
The IDF reported the destruction of a large network of Hezbollah underground structures in southern Lebanon. The 646th Brigade, part of the IDF’s 146th Division, carried out targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence to locate and dismantle the terror group’s operational sites.
During the raids, IDF forces uncovered and destroyed multiple Hezbollah military sites and assembly points, neutralized several militants with support from the Israeli Air Force, and seized large stockpiles of weapons.
Among the most significant findings was an extensive underground network stretching approximately 70 meters beneath rugged, forested terrain. This tunnel system included a concealed room with provisions for long-term occupancy, as well as weapons storage areas.
In a separate raid, IDF forces found another underground structure equipped with living quarters and a weapons stockpile, which they promptly dismantled and confiscated. All identified tunnels and underground facilities were destroyed at the end of the operation.
IDF Expands Operations in Gaza and Southern Lebanon, Targets Terror Sites [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]
The IDF continues intensive operations in both the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, targeting terrorist infrastructure, eliminating militants, and securing weapons caches.
In the Rafah region of Gaza, IDF soldiers have uncovered extensive stockpiles of weaponry, including mortars, RPG missiles, explosives, and AK-47 rifles. Over the past 24 hours, troops have neutralized numerous militants and dismantled several terror sites in the area.
In Jabaliya, IDF ground forces eliminated dozens of militants through both close-quarters combat and airstrikes, and successfully disrupted multiple terrorist infrastructure sites. Similar efforts are ongoing in central Gaza, where the IDF continues to dismantle hostile sites and eliminate operatives.
Meanwhile, IDF forces in southern Lebanon are conducting precise, localized strikes to target Hezbollah strongholds. A recent operation identified a group of militants preparing to launch anti-tank missiles. The Israel Air Force (IAF) quickly responded, striking the site and neutralizing the threat.
Over the past day, the IAF has conducted approximately 100 strikes across Lebanon and Gaza, targeting weapons storage facilities, launch sites, and military installations. The IDF’s ongoing mission aims to prevent further attacks and dismantle the operational capabilities of terror groups in the region.
Netanyahu Reportedly Ready to Offer Millions, Safe Passage for Hostage Release
Channel 12 reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is willing to pay “several million dollars” per hostage to secure their release from Hamas captivity. Additionally, the prime minister has allegedly offered “safe passage” out of Gaza for captors and their families if they free their hostages. Netanyahu reportedly issued these instructions during a recent security consultation. Although he mentioned a similar initiative last month, it has not yet made progress.
Report: Muhammad Sinwar Leads Hamas Military Wing in Gaza
According to the Kan public broadcaster, Muhammad Sinwar, brother of Yahya Sinwar, has taken on a leadership role over Hamas’s military operations in Gaza, working alongside a select council of senior commanders. This shift comes without any formal appointment, and Hamas has not publicly acknowledged the reported death of its former military leader Muhammad Deif, whom Israel claims was killed in a July airstrike.
Senior IAF General Under Heightened Security Amid Alleged Iranian Assassination Plot
Reports indicate that a senior IAF general is under increased security due to an alleged Iranian assassination plot. According to UK-based Iranian opposition outlet Iran International, the plot targeted Brigadier General Yotam Sigler, commander of the strategic Nevatim air force base.
An Israeli source explained to Iran International that General Sigler is a high-priority target because Nevatim holds critical importance for Iran. “Nevatim is a significant base not only for fighter operations but also for intelligence, multi-disciplinary tasks, and strategic planning,” the source said.
IAF Intercepts Drone Attacks from Iraq and Lebanon Targeting Northern Israel
This morning, the IAF intercepted two waves of drones targeting northern Israel. The drones included six launched by Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and two launched from Lebanon by Hezbollah.
May הקב”ה save us and bring all hostages and soldiers safely home, and may our teshuva cause a gilui shechinah as the world has till now not yet seen!
All the years of bad governance are finally coming down crashing.
We have no one to lean on but our Heavenly Father.
Are you ready for Mashiach?
When you post updates, can you please include the date posted, in addition to the time? (Without the date, it’s hard to tell on which day the news item occured).
Thank you!
To: Levi (the 1st comment):
Thank you for a wonderful comment.
Gut Voch to everyone.
I can save the IDF. The Chofetz Chaim says we need to love everyone to bring Mashiach. Pray whoever you do not love should have the most Olam Haba. Pray everyone else should pray whoever they do not love should have the most Olom Haba. (we do not need to like terrorist)
Tell the free palestine guys they should clean up the roads in gaza
Number Of Hezbollah Casualties In Pages Explosion Rises To 3,800“
oy, the punishments of zionism
@somejewiknow:
You remind me (& all of us) of that person from the town of Chelm, who went to the big city to acquire wisdom. When he arrived to the town square he stopped at one of the stalls in the market. He started a conversation with the merchant. Telling him that hails from Chelm and he came to acquire wisdom. the merchant told him that for Ten rubles he is ready to teach him a trick. the chelm’er gladly paid the Ten Rubles. The merchant put his own hand down on the table. he told the Chelm’er to punch him hard with his fist. The Chelm’er complied. When the merchant pulled his hand away quickly the Chelm’er got his knuckles hurt.
Chelm’er goes back home. His friend asked him…NU, What did you learn in the big town. First get me a table. Friend says there’s no table. Chelm’er puts his hand up against his nose…Punch my hand hard. Chelm’er pulls his hand away auickly. He got his nose punched very hard…!
The story is a bit long. But everyone gets the point. If you’re happy that the “Zionists got punished”, you’re only hurting yourself. Your own nose is knocked out of shape…LOL…!
Shoot them out of the sky. They are potentially in the act of committing a henious crime. This is war time: first shoot and them investigate.
To Sketch Master:
You wrote a nice comment there.
I have a funny feeling that some of the people that can write nasty comments about Zionists getting killed, they are the same guys who travel to Iran and kiss all the top people in the government. I don’t know for sure if this guy is connected to Iran, but in general when you meet someone who tells you that he is excited that Jews are getting beheaded and burnt alive in the ovens, this guy is one day going to get it big. Even the 80% who never left Mitzraim, they were 100 billion times better than these rotten animals who go to Iran and kiss and hug all the big terrorists.
To the people who are writing comments against the Israeli army:
I read in a Sefer different stories about the
חורבן בית שני
To make a long story short, during the Churban while the gentiles were tearing us to pieces, there were a number of Jewish people that were attacking other Jewish people, literally simultaneously, the gentiles were smashing us and common sense would tell us that all the Jewish people should unite and fight together one common enemy. Instead what happened, some Jewish people chose to attack other Jewish people at the exact same time when the gentiles were attacking us.
From the comments above I can see very clearly that history repeats itself.
Let us not forget, that when Hitler killed 6 million Yidden, he took everyone, he didn’t care if you were Satmar, Lubavitch, Bobov, Belz, Gur, Breslov, Nusach Ashkenaz, Nusach Sefard, he couldn’t care less, if you had Jewish blood, you were shoved into cattle cars, once you got shoved into a cattle car, you were not physically able to hurt another Yid. So I ask you, was it really worth it to hurt so many Yidden during the past 30 years and now you find yourself in a cattle car on the way to Auschwitz????????????
This is what happened by the
חורבן בית שני
This is what happened in Europe during the years of 1936, 1937,1938 and etc. Kristal Nacht was the first punishment.
This is exactly was is happening today 2024- history repeats itself.
@Avraham:
Harav Amnon Yitzchak once, in an argument with one of these criminally insane animals predicted that one day their Arab friends will (ch”v)kill them .ו
Israel is making every mistake in the book we have no right to bomb Iran nukes or to not surrender for prisoner exchange with gaza and to keep on killing purely innocent people if their leaders believe in a monetary and better life conflict on the Moslem belief that they are now the Jews with rights to the land that was stolen from them and they are getting discriminated from a paper dirty USA money that is haughtiness but the people that will be there in the last and end when the state of Israel is no longer maybe are the anti zionist that hurt nothing and nobody but peoples wrong dreams cause the evil state will not bring us close to any moshiach only bad stuff no neshamah will come to the geulah with a smell of the state of hellinisum and these people that know they are Jewish and can get killed might be the last people in Jerusalem that they will let stay there and this is saving those children that come from arab marriage that no person can talk about but recently saw a video on YouTube of the Israeli army carrying a dead body out of a old house in a Palestinian village probably from a kidnapping
I’m sick of these people. I mean, like I’ve been sick of them from day one, but it’s enough already. 😞