LIVE BLOG: Follow The Latest News From Israel At War (Day 397)

For 21 years, YWN’s team of seasoned reporters has delivered breaking news and reliable updates, building two decades of trust with over half a million readers each day. Since October 7, YWN has provided continuous, around-the-clock coverage, bringing you the latest developments as they unfold.

You can also join over 100,000 subscribers on YWN WhatsApp and stay connected for real time updates:

YWN’s WhatsApp group

YWN’s WhatsApp status

Netanyahu Calls Trump To Congratulate Him On His Victory Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this evening, spoke with US President-elect Donald Trump and was among the first to call him. Their conversation was warm and cordial. The Prime Minister congratulated President-elect Trump on his election victory. The two agreed to work together for Israel’s security, and also discussed the Iranian threat.

WATCH: Former Prime Minister Calls Netanyahu “Sick And Crazy” After Firing Gallant Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for dismissing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant amid ongoing conflict, calling the decision by the current leadership “sick and crazy.” “The nation of lions has a sick and crazy leadership….I appeal to our soldiers in all sectors: do not lose focus in front of the enemy. You will protect us, and we, the public, will take care of protecting you. Don’t despair: change is on the way!” https://yeshivaworlds3.b-cdn.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/05153107/TjNiJ7Fdihy4HvrC.mp4

IDF Destroys Extensive Hezbollah Tunnel Network and Terror Infrastructure in Southern Lebanon The IDF reported the destruction of a large network of Hezbollah underground structures in southern Lebanon. The 646th Brigade, part of the IDF’s 146th Division, carried out targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence to locate and dismantle the terror group’s operational sites. https://yeshivaworlds3.b-cdn.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/05095750/WhatsApp-Video-2024-11-05-at-9.55.38-AM.mp4 During the raids, IDF forces uncovered and destroyed multiple Hezbollah military sites and assembly points, neutralized several militants with support from the Israeli Air Force, and seized large stockpiles of weapons. Among the most significant findings was an extensive underground network stretching approximately 70 meters beneath rugged, forested terrain. This tunnel system included a concealed room with provisions for long-term occupancy, as well as weapons storage areas. https://yeshivaworlds3.b-cdn.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/05095838/WhatsApp-Video-2024-11-05-at-9.55.35-AM.mp4 In a separate raid, IDF forces found another underground structure equipped with living quarters and a weapons stockpile, which they promptly dismantled and confiscated. All identified tunnels and underground facilities were destroyed at the end of the operation. https://yeshivaworlds3.b-cdn.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/05095942/WhatsApp-Video-2024-11-05-at-9.55.41-AM.mp4

IDF Expands Operations in Gaza and Southern Lebanon, Targets Terror Sites [VIDEOS & PHOTOS] The IDF continues intensive operations in both the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, targeting terrorist infrastructure, eliminating militants, and securing weapons caches. In the Rafah region of Gaza, IDF soldiers have uncovered extensive stockpiles of weaponry, including mortars, RPG missiles, explosives, and AK-47 rifles. Over the past 24 hours, troops have neutralized numerous militants and dismantled several terror sites in the area. In Jabaliya, IDF ground forces eliminated dozens of militants through both close-quarters combat and airstrikes, and successfully disrupted multiple terrorist infrastructure sites. Similar efforts are ongoing in central Gaza, where the IDF continues to dismantle hostile sites and eliminate operatives. https://yeshivaworlds3.b-cdn.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/05095156/WhatsApp-Video-2024-11-05-at-9.40.23-AM.mp4 Meanwhile, IDF forces in southern Lebanon are conducting precise, localized strikes to target Hezbollah strongholds. A recent operation identified a group of militants preparing to launch anti-tank missiles. The Israel Air Force (IAF) quickly responded, striking the site and neutralizing the threat. https://yeshivaworlds3.b-cdn.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/05095127/WhatsApp-Video-2024-11-05-at-9.40.27-AM-1.mp4 Over the past day, the IAF has conducted approximately 100 strikes across Lebanon and Gaza, targeting weapons storage facilities, launch sites, and military installations. The IDF’s ongoing mission aims to prevent further attacks and dismantle the operational capabilities of terror groups in the region.

Netanyahu Reportedly Ready to Offer Millions, Safe Passage for Hostage Release Channel 12 reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is willing to pay “several million dollars” per hostage to secure their release from Hamas captivity. Additionally, the prime minister has allegedly offered “safe passage” out of Gaza for captors and their families if they free their hostages. Netanyahu reportedly issued these instructions during a recent security consultation. Although he mentioned a similar initiative last month, it has not yet made progress.

Report: Muhammad Sinwar Leads Hamas Military Wing in Gaza According to the Kan public broadcaster, Muhammad Sinwar, brother of Yahya Sinwar, has taken on a leadership role over Hamas’s military operations in Gaza, working alongside a select council of senior commanders. This shift comes without any formal appointment, and Hamas has not publicly acknowledged the reported death of its former military leader Muhammad Deif, whom Israel claims was killed in a July airstrike.

Senior IAF General Under Heightened Security Amid Alleged Iranian Assassination Plot Reports indicate that a senior IAF general is under increased security due to an alleged Iranian assassination plot. According to UK-based Iranian opposition outlet Iran International, the plot targeted Brigadier General Yotam Sigler, commander of the strategic Nevatim air force base. An Israeli source explained to Iran International that General Sigler is a high-priority target because Nevatim holds critical importance for Iran. “Nevatim is a significant base not only for fighter operations but also for intelligence, multi-disciplinary tasks, and strategic planning,” the source said. (YWN World Headquarters – NYC)