Koren Jerusalem Supports Israel’s Soldiers With Pocket-Sized Chumashim

In a remarkable show of support for Israel’s soldiers, Koren Jerusalem is in the final stages of a unique project: producing and distributing pocket-sized editions of the chumash to those fighting in Gaza, defending the northern border as well as Judea and Samaria. This initiative has been driven by the company’s deep connection to Israel and Zionism, with 25 percent of its staff serving in the reserves for over nine months.

Yehoshua Miller, Koren Jerusalem’s Executive VP and a reservist in the Givati Brigade who himself has spent much of the last year in Gaza, explains the significance of this project: “We understand the profound need for spiritual support during these challenging times. These pocket-sized chumashim are designed to be durable and portable, making them ideal for soldiers who are constantly on the move and often in harsh conditions. They allow our soldiers to feel a sense of normalcy when they sit to listen to the Torah reading or spend a few moments learning the parasha even under the wildest circumstances.”

The Koren Tanakh, first published more than sixty years ago was, for many years, received by all IDF recruits at their swearing-in ceremonies, highlighting Koren’s dedication to nurturing the spiritual lives of Israel’s defenders as well as their physical connection to the land and state of Israel, themselves operating from the heart of Jerusalem since the 1950’s. By distributing these pocket-sized chumashim, Koren continues to meet the needs of both religious and non-religious soldiers, offering them a source of strength and comfort.

Matthew Miller, the publisher at Koren Jerusalem, emphasizes the enduring value of these sacred texts: “We have always believed in the power of the Tanakh to provide solace and inspiration. This initiative aims to offer our soldiers a tangible connection to their faith and heritage, no matter where they are.”

In addition to the chumashim, Koren Jerusalem has produced and distributed tens of thousands of siddurim and Tehillim books, all specially designed for soldiers. This effort has been consistent since the start of the war, ensuring that those on the front lines have access to the timeless wisdom and comfort found in these sacred texts.

Caryn Meltz, the production manager at Koren Jerusalem, has played a crucial role in the logistics of this project. “My son-in-law has been in and out of reserve duty, while my daughter is completing her regular army service in the Kirya,” Caryn shares. “Knowing that we are actively supporting our soldiers with these chumashim gives me immense pride and peace of mind.”

The project is nearing its conclusion, with the fifth book of Devarim currently on its way into the hands of soldiers around Israel and inside Gaza itself. Printing in stages has aided the logistical distribution of the books, a process facilitated by the army rabbinate and through word of mouth. Weeks before the next book of chumash is meant to be read, Koren receives numerous requests from soldiers to receive both small and large quantities of chumashim. Koren has received short video clips from soldiers in the middle of Gaza holding up their chumashim with great pride.

The decision to print in stages was also made with the hope that soldiers would no longer need a chumash in the field by the time the next book was ready, allowing them to return home to their families and communities. Unfortunately, the ongoing conflict has prolonged their deployment.

Many soldiers have expressed how meaningful it is to have a chumash with them. “It’s not just a book; it’s a source of strength, a reminder of what we are fighting for, and a connection to our roots and faith,” says one soldier.

Koren’s initiative is more than just a distribution of religious texts. It is a powerful statement of solidarity and support for those who defend the Jewish homeland. As the war continues, Koren Jerusalem remains committed to its mission, driven by a profound sense of duty and a deep connection to the land and people of Israel.

The impact of this project is already being felt on the front lines. Soldiers carrying the chumashim report feeling a renewed sense of purpose and comfort. “In the midst of chaos, it reminds me of my identity and the values I am defending,” another soldier shares.

In a time of unprecedented challenges, this project stands as a beacon of hope and faith. By providing soldiers with the spiritual sustenance they need, Koren Jerusalem reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the people and the State of Israel.