UNHINGED: Ousted Squadster Cori Bush Threatens AIPAC In Concession Speech [VIDEO]


Rep. Cori Bush lost her Democratic primary bid for re-election on Tuesday, becoming the second member of the progressive “Squad” to be ousted this year. Bush, a rabid critic of Israel, was defeated by St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell, who received significant support from pro-Israel groups.

In her concession speech, Bush went on an unhinged tirade against AIPAC.

“All you did was take some of the strings off, she said, addressing the Jewish lobby. “Let’s be clear. Let’s talk about what it really is. Because, see, now I don’t have to worry about some strings that I have attached as much as I love my job. But all they did was radicalize me, and so now they make me afraid.

“See, now they are about to see this other Cori, this other side, because let me say this, I just grew up a whole lot more over the last few weeks – just grew up a whole different way. And so what they are about to get, they think… I don’t think that anything, there is nothing that happens in my life that happens in vain. So this happened, it’s because it was meant to happen. And let me say, it’s because of the work that I need to do. And let me say this: AIPAC, I’m coming to tear your kingdom down.”

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and its super PAC, United Democracy Project, spent $8.5 million to unseat Bush, who had faced criticism for her repeated attacks on Israel. AIPAC celebrated Bell’s victory, saying that “the many have spoken” and congratulating him on his win against “anti-Israel Squad member” Bush.

Bush’s defeat follows a similar pattern seen in New York earlier this year, where AIPAC spent $15 million to defeat another Squad member, Rep. Jamaal Bowman.

Conservatives and pro-Israel groups welcomed Bush’s defeat, with OutKick founder Clay Travis posting that Bush and Bowman were “free to join Hamas together.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



