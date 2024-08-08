TERRIFIED: Iran’s President Advises Not To Attack Israel Directly, Fearing Major Response

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reportedly advised Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei against launching a direct attack on Israel, citing concerns about devastating consequences for Iran.

According to a report by Iran International, Pezeshkian warned Khamenei that an Israeli retaliation could severely damage Iran’s economy and infrastructure, potentially even leading to the regime’s collapse.

Sources familiar with the development said that Pezeshkian expressed his concerns during a meeting with Khamenei, who remained noncommittal, neither supporting nor opposing the president’s warnings.

The report comes as Iran is widely believed to be preparing for – and has openly threatened to – carrying out a massive attack against the Jewish over the recent assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and leading Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukur in Beirut.

