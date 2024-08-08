Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

TERRIFIED: Iran’s President Advises Not To Attack Israel Directly, Fearing Major Response


Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reportedly advised Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei against launching a direct attack on Israel, citing concerns about devastating consequences for Iran.

According to a report by Iran International, Pezeshkian warned Khamenei that an Israeli retaliation could severely damage Iran’s economy and infrastructure, potentially even leading to the regime’s collapse.

Sources familiar with the development said that Pezeshkian expressed his concerns during a meeting with Khamenei, who remained noncommittal, neither supporting nor opposing the president’s warnings.

The report comes as Iran is widely believed to be preparing for – and has openly threatened to – carrying out a massive attack against the Jewish over the recent assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and leading Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukur in Beirut.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WATCH: NYC Mayor Adams “Hamas Must Be Destroyed, Hostages Returned”

People In Shul: Israeli Analyst Predicts The Date Of The Attack

ANTI-SEMITISM IN THE CATSKILLS: Forestburgh Officials Don’t Want Religious Jews In Their Town

KAMALA CLIMBS: Harris Now Leads Trump In Both Major Polling Averages

Smotrich: “Iran Has A Detailed Plan For The Destruction Of Israel”

UNHINGED: Ousted Squadster Cori Bush Threatens AIPAC In Concession Speech [VIDEO]

Trump Says Harris VP Pick Is “Insult To Jewish People” [VIDEO]

Report: White House Was Enraged By Elimination Of Israel’s “Bin Laden”

Donald Trump Now Beating Kamala Harris With Jewish Voters In New York

For the First Time: Project Leebaynu-Lev Shomea to Assist Anglos Living in Eretz Yisroel

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network