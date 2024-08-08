Suspect Is Interrogated In Moishe Kleinerman Case: Were Blood Stains Found In His Car?

The investigators of the Central Unit of the Jerusalem District Police suspect that Solomon Abramov, who was extradited from England to Israel last week, may be involved in the murder of Moishie Kleinerman, Mako reported on Thursday.

According to the investigators, Abramov was one of the last people who spent time with Kleinerman before he disappeared in March 2022. The investigation shows that there is real fear for Kleinerman’s life after the investigators claimed that they found blood stains belonging to Kleinerman in Abramov’s car.

Abramov, 37, from Jerusalem, was questioned twice upon landing in Israel regarding the disappearance and murder of Kleinerman, but he denied the suspicions against him.

It should be noted that Abramov, who was arrested as a suspect in the Kleinerman case in 2022 and then released, was questioned again about Kleinerman during an interrogation about serious acts he committed against two minors. However, according to a Walla report, a source involved in the investigation said that he was not suspected of murder and no traces of Kleinerman’s blood were found in his car – and that “either way, this investigation did not shed any light on the deadlocked case.”

A police official told Chareidim10 about the Mako report: “There is nothing new. Unreliable news.”

The Kleinerman family also confirmed that “the family is not aware of any development in the investigation.”

“I have nothing to do with the murder,” Abramov told the investigators. Abramov admitted that he did spend time with Kleinerman before he disappeared but has no idea what became of him. “It’s true that I was with him several times in certain areas but I didn’t murder him. Do you think I would do such a thing?” he said in the interrogation.

“I have no idea what happened to him after that,” Abramov pointed out, “I didn’t touch him and I didn’t do anything bad to him. You’ve got the wrong address.”

The investigators interrogated Abramov in recent days for many hours for his involvement in the alleged crimes of murder under aggravated circumstances. The investigations, which began in the morning and ended late at night, included several interrogation exercises conducted by the investigators, which were not particularly successful. Abramov defended his position: “I am not the murderer and I have nothing to do with Moishie’s disappearance.”

According to Abramov’s defense attorney, Attorney Roi Atias, his client was interrogated 12 hours a day for six days since he landed in Israel after being extradited from England. “They interrogated him very aggressively on suspicion of murder and sexual offenses,” explained an associate of Abramov, who claimed that he did not break down during the interrogation.

In the meantime, the Jerusalem district attorney’s office yesterday submitted an indictment against Abramov to the city’s district court for crimes of indecent acts against teen boys. These are two cases that occurred about three years ago when Abramov convinced the teens to help him distribute Sifrei Tzaddikim at intersections throughout Israel and during the trips in his car he forcibly committed indecent acts against them against their will.

