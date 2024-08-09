Iran Threatens To “Wipe Out” US Military Bases If It Helps Israel

A senior member of Iran’s nuclear negotiating team issued a stark warning on Wednesday, vowing to “wipe out” every American military base in the Middle East if the United States joins Israel in an attack on Iran.

The threat comes as tensions in the region continue to escalate, prompting the Biden-Harris administration to urge calm and restraint.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the need for diplomacy, saying, “It’s urgent that everyone in the region take stock of the situation, understand the risk of miscalculation, and make decisions that will calm tensions, not exacerbate them.”

Blinken revealed that the US has been engaged in intense diplomatic efforts, communicating directly with Iran and Israel to convey the message.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)