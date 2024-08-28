WELCOME TO 1933: Almost Half Of Jewish Students Report “Rarely” Or “Never” Feeling Safe On College Campuses

A shocking survey by Alums for Campus Fairness has found that 44% of college students and recent graduates rarely or never feel safe identifying as Jewish on campus, amidst a terrifying surge in antisemitism. The survey of 1,171 students revealed that 81% avoid certain places, events, and situations due to antisemitism, while 60% have witnessed faculty members making offensive antisemitic remarks.

“The results expose dangerous trend lines for Jewish and pro-Israel students on college campuses,” said Avi Gordon, executive director of the group. “Antisemitism is getting worse. Students are hiding their Jewish identity… We are increasingly seeing a lack of safety in both digital and physical spaces.”

The survey revealed disturbing accounts of antisemitism, including physical assaults, harassment, and professors making antisemitic statements. One student reported being targeted by social media trolls who tried to remove them from a progressive committee due to their Jewish identity. Another student claimed a professor called an Israeli student a “terrorist” after Hamas’ attacks on Israel sparked Israel’s ongoing military offensive.

The survey also showed a significant increase in threatening and antisemitic messages, with 81% of respondents reporting receiving such messages, up 10 percentage points from a 2021 survey. More than 50% of respondents said they or someone they knew were physically threatened for being Jewish, up from 44% in 2021.

However, the survey found a silver lining: students who were members of Jewish organizations reported feeling safer on campus. “Students and recent graduates who attended organized Jewish community events were significantly less likely to report feeling unsafe on campus,” Gordon said. “This reaffirms that there is safety in community. It should inspire us to redouble our efforts to support Jewish life on campus.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)