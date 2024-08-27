Israel To Fund Jewish Educational Tours On Har Habayis For The First Time, Beginning After Sukkos

The Israeli government will finance Jewish educational tours of the Har Habayis for the first time, in an effort “to strengthen and stabilize the Old City,” Israel’s Kan public broadcaster reported on Monday night.

According to the report, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the National Security Council (NSC) have approved the Heritage Ministry’s plan to offer state-funded guided tours of the Har Habayis. A total of 2 million shekels ($543,338) has been allocated from the budget of Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyah, a member of the Otzma Yehudit Party, to fund the program.

However, the NSC quickly issued a statement denying any involvement in the plan. “The National Security Agency did not approve and was not asked to approve the Heritage Ministry’s tours of the Temple Mount. Any publication regarding the involvement of the NSC in the matter is devoid of any foundation,” the statement read.

The Prime Minister’s Office also sought to clarify concerns over potential policy changes at the site, saying, “There is no change in the status quo on the Temple Mount.”

Despite the reassurances, the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah condemned the plan, warning that it could lead to increased tensions. “This is an official policy aimed at Judaizing the Al-Aqsa mosque and changing the existing legal status. The decision could lead to an explosion in the West Bank and chaos,” the Palestinian Authority said in a statement.

The educational tours are expected to begin after Sukkos. The Heritage Ministry said that the tours will provide an accurate historical perspective of the Jewish heritage of the Har Habayis, countering narratives that it says are aimed at promoting an anti-Israel agenda. “The operation of the guided tours will take place with permission and authority, [having] received the approval of all the relevant parties [and] passed a legal tender committee, and will be done in coordination with the Israel Police,” the ministry wrote.

Tensions surrounding the Har Habayis have been high, particularly following recent statements by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has openly advocated for Jewish prayer at the site, a move seen as a challenge to the status quo. “The policies on the Har Habayis allow prayer, period,” Ben-Gvir told Army Radio on Monday. He has consistently argued that his goal is to eliminate discrimination against Jews at the site.

Ben-Gvir’s comments prompted Prime Minister Netanyahu to release a statement reiterating that “there is no change to the status quo” barring davening at the Har Habayis. “It is the government and the prime minister who determine policy on the Har Habayis,” Netanyahu’s office stressed.

The controversy surrounding Jewish prayer on the Har Habayis has been ongoing for years. Although the status quo barring Jewish prayer at the site has not been formally enshrined in law, it has been upheld by successive Israeli governments since 1967. Earlier this month, Ben-Gvir visited the Har Habayis on Tisha B’Av.

Despite the ongoing debate, Jewish visits to the Har Habayis have surged. According to data compiled by the Israeli NGO Beyadenu, over 50,000 Jews have visited the site since last Rosh Hashana.

