Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

HY”D: 19-Year-Old Amit Friedman Killed In Southern Gaza Battle


A 19-year-old Israeli soldier, Staff Sergeant Amit Friedman, from Or Yehuda, has been killed in combat in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced. Friedman was a member of the 932nd Battalion in the Nachal Brigade.

The incident occurred during military operations in the region, where Israeli forces have been engaged in ongoing conflicts with terrorists. The specifics of the circumstances surrounding Friedman’s death have not been disclosed.

His death increases the toll of IDF soldiers killed in the ground war in Gaza to 339 and the number of soldiers killed since October 7 to 703.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TRAGEDY STRIKES AGAIN: R’ Mordechai Boehm Z”L Niftar In Incident On The Delaware River

Freed Hostage: Hamas Tried Converting Me, Blackmailed Family For Money

U.S. Intelligence and Law Enforcement Alarmed by Recent Terror Attacks in Europe, NYPD Briefing Warns

IDF: 90% Of Hundreds Of Hezbollah Rockets And Drones Were Fired From Civilian Areas

Special Counsel Jack Smith Files New Indictment Against Donald Trump For Trying To Overturn 2020 Election

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: See The Moments The IDF Rescued Hostage Qain Farhad Alkadi From A Hamas Tunnel

WHITE HOUSE: IRAN “READY AND POSITIONED” FOR ATTACK ON ISRAEL

JUDICIAL CLASH: Supreme Court Issues Ultimatum To Justice Minister

Rescued Hostage United With Baby Son: “He Ate Mainly Bread & Not Every Day”

SKIN AND BONES: See How Hamas Treated Fellow Arab Hostage [FIRST IMAGES]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network