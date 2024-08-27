HY”D: 19-Year-Old Amit Friedman Killed In Southern Gaza Battle

A 19-year-old Israeli soldier, Staff Sergeant Amit Friedman, from Or Yehuda, has been killed in combat in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced. Friedman was a member of the 932nd Battalion in the Nachal Brigade.

The incident occurred during military operations in the region, where Israeli forces have been engaged in ongoing conflicts with terrorists. The specifics of the circumstances surrounding Friedman’s death have not been disclosed.

His death increases the toll of IDF soldiers killed in the ground war in Gaza to 339 and the number of soldiers killed since October 7 to 703.

