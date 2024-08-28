IDF Confirms Killing Senior Islamic Jihad Terrorist In Drone Strike On Syrian-Lebanese Border [VIDEOS]

An Israeli drone strike on a car in Syria near the border with Lebanon killed four terrorists on Wednesday morning.

The car was traveling on the Beirut-Damascus highway when it was hit by the drone, setting the car on fire and killings its occupants.

In an rare acknowledgment, the IDF has confirmed that it conducted the drone attack, resulting in the death of a high-ranking Palestinian Islamic Jihad figure.

The IDF reports that the airstrike targeted the Syrian side of the Beirut-Damascus highway, close to the Lebanon-Syria border, and killed Fares Qasem.

According to the military, Qasem was a key member of Islamic Jihad’s operations unit.

PIJ terrorists from Syria have traveled in recent months to southern Lebanon, to fight against Israel with Hezbollah. Both terror groups are supported by Iran and transport terrorists, weapons and funds through the porous Syrian-Lebanese border.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)