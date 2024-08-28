IDF Recovers Body Of Soldier Killed On October 7 And Abducted Into Gaza By Hamas

The IDF announced today that the body of an Israeli soldier who was killed and abducted by Hamas on October 7, has been recovered from the southern Gaza Strip. The soldier’s name has not been released at the request of the family.

The recovery operation brings the total number of hostages still held by Hamas to 103, including the bodies of 33 confirmed dead. Since the massacre and abductions on October 7, Hamas has released 105 civilians. Additionally, four hostages were released prior to a weeklong truce in late November, and eight hostages have been rescued alive by Israeli troops. The military has also recovered the bodies of 31 hostages, including three who were mistakenly killed during an escape attempt.

Hamas also continues to hold two Israeli civilians who entered Gaza in 2014 and 2015, as well as the bodies of two IDF soldiers killed in 2014.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released the following statement:

“This evening our forces returned home the remains of a fallen IDF soldier whose name has not been released for publication. The fighter fell in a heroic battle on October 7 while defending the communities of the Western Negev.

The heart of the entire nation grieves over the terrible loss. My wife Sara and I convey our heartfelt condolences to his family.

I would like to thank the brave fighters and commanders of the ISA and the IDF for their important action.

The State of Israel will continue to make every effort to return our hostages home, the living and the deceased.”

“I commend the IDF and ISA forces who conducted a bold operation to retrieve the body of a fallen soldier from Gaza, and brought him home for burial in Israel. The soldier fell in combat during the Hamas attack on October 7th,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.

“This operation reflects our commitment to bringing all the hostages home,” Gallant added.

