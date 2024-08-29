Rep. Ritchie Torres BLASTS US Airlines For “Effective Boycott” Of Israel

Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York has blasted three major U.S. airlines—American, Delta, and United—for their continued suspension of flights to Israel, arguing that the decision is tantamount to an “effective boycott” of the country.

In a letter addressed to the CEOs of the airlines and obtained by YWN, Torres expressed concern that the ongoing suspension has made air travel to Israel increasingly difficult and expensive. “The lack of competition has made air travel to Israel less available and less affordable, putting customers at the mercy of a de facto monopoly that can easily gouge prices with impunity,” Torres wrote to American Airlines CEO Robert Isom, Delta CEO Ed Bastian, and United CEO Scott Kirby.

The airlines initially halted their flights to Israel following the Hamas attack on October 7, which ignited the current conflict in Gaza. While Delta announced an extension of its suspension through October 31, American Airlines has extended its halt until March 29, 2025. United Airlines has suspended flights indefinitely.

Torres pointed out that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has not imposed a travel ban on Israel since the October 7 attacks, contrasting this with a 36-hour ban imposed in 2014 during a previous conflict. He argued that the airlines’ unilateral decision to suspend flights for an extended period is effectively a boycott. “It is one thing to temporarily suspend air travel to Israel on security grounds as defined by the FAA. But to unilaterally suspend air travel indefinitely until mid-2025, as American Airlines has done, has the practical effect of a boycott,” Torres stated.

The congressman further criticized the suspension, noting that Israeli airline El Al continues to operate direct flights from the U.S. to Israel without issue. He also pointed out that several airlines from the United Arab Emirates, including Etihad, FlyDubai, and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, continue to fly to Israel safely. “By what logic and in what universe is it safe for El Al to travel to Israel but too dangerous for American Airlines, Delta, and United to do so?” Torres questioned.

