WATCH: US Ambassador Lew Visits Harav Dov Landau To Discuss Tensions Surrounding Har Habayis Visits

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jacob Lew made a private visit to the home of Harav Dov Landau shlit”a on Monday. During the meeting, Ambassador Lew conveyed a personal message from President Joe Biden, expressing the president’s opposition to Jewish visits to the Har Habayis.

The ambassador thanked the gadol hador for his ongoing efforts to maintain calm and prevent security escalations, particularly following recent tensions sparked by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to the Har Habayis. Visits such as Ben-Gvir’s are in violation of halacha according to all major contemporary poskim – a position Rav Dovid reaffirmed to Ambassador Lew. It was under Rav Dov’s directive that the Hebrew-language Yated Ne’eman recently published an unusual headline in Arabic, condemning the visit and emphasizing its opposition.

Ben-Gvir’s remarks during his visit, where he suggested that a shul should be built on the Har Habayis, further inflamed tensions. Many rabbanim and Charedi political party leaders and members were angered by the suggestion, which they viewed as exacerbating an already delicate situation.

Monday’s meeting ended on a positive note, with Rav Dov wishing Ambassador Lew L’Shana Tova ahead of the upcoming new year.

This meeting between Ambassador Lew and Rav Dov was not their first. Upon his arrival in Israel, the ambassador visited the gadol to receive his a bracha.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)