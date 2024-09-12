Gazan Man Claiming to Be Journalist Revealed as Terrorist in IDF Interrogation

A Gazan man named Amro Abu Rida, who had previously claimed to be a journalist, was arrested for his involvement in the October 7 massacre and later exposed as a terrorist during an interrogation by the IDF, KAN news reported on Wednesday night.

According to the report, Rida confessed to being an operative of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a recognized terror organization. During his interrogation, Rida admitted to kicking the body of one of the hostages.

Until his arrest, social media campaigns had been advocating for Rida’s release, with media outlets such as Al Jazeera accusing Israel of kidnapping the so-called journalist. However, Rida disclosed to the IDF that his true role was that of a military operative within the PFLP, where he documented and edited videos of terror activities.

Rida also reportedly confessed to participating in ambushes against IDF soldiers in Gaza and was directly involved in the October 7 attack near Kibbutz Nir Oz. The IDF has footage of him shooting in an incident where soldiers were killed and others taken hostage.

Further investigation revealed that Rida’s brother was involved in the kidnapping of the Bibas family, including 9-month-old Kfir and 4-year-old Ariel.

Rida was initially arrested in February near the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, where he attempted to flee, posing as an innocent civilian. The IDF captured him after besieging the hospital.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)