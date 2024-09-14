Israeli Foreign Minister: Kamala Harris Won the Debate, But Israel’s Future is Secure

In an interview on Channel 12 news, Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz weighed in on the recent U.S. presidential debate, making an unambiguous statement about the performance of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

When asked directly, “Who won the debate? Did you watch it?” Katz responded, “Who won it? Kamala Harris.” His definitive answer surprised the interviewers, with one remarking, “Even he says so,” highlighting Katz’s unusual openness.

Katz elaborated that while he believed Harris had won the debate, he quickly added a note of caution: “There’s still a long time to go” until the U.S. election, signaling that much could change before the final vote.

The conversation then shifted to Trump’s comment during the debate, where he suggested that if Harris were to win the election, Israel would not exist two years from now. Katz chose not to address Trump’s claim directly but reassured viewers that “Israel will be and will exist forever.” He framed Trump’s statement as an expression of the former president’s “great commitment to the State of Israel.”

When pressed about whether Israeli government discussions were concerned about a potential Harris victory, Katz dismissed the idea. “There were no discussions of that nature, formal or informal. It’s not Israel’s business to deal with that. We’ll await the results of the election,” he said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)