Mazal Tov! Greta Thunberg Is Named As “Antisemite Of The Week”

The StopAntisemitism channel has granted Swedish “environmentalist” Greta Thunberg the distinct honor of being named as the “Antisemite of the Week.”

The honor was bestowed on her following her recent arrest at an anti-Israel rally at Copenhagen University in Denmark. And what was she protesting? The university’s cooperation with Israel, one of the world’s most innovative nations in developing green technology.

Thunberg “has joined the ranks of keffiyeh-clad protesters, brazenly voicing her disdain for the Jewish state,” StopAntisemitism stated on Friday. “She has sadly transformed her activism into a platform for vile Jew-hatred.”

Founder Liora Rez wrote: “Sadly, Greta’s hatred of the world’s only Jewish nation eclipses her love of the environment. Despite Israel being a global leader in tackling climate disasters and rushing to aid in crises worldwide, Greta sides with their homicidal terrorist enemies. Her actions speak louder than her words. She claims to care about the future of humanity but Greta’s hypocrisy is on full display as she’s been active in championing Hamas leaders who openly call for genocide.”

Immediately following the October 7 attack, Thunberg came out in support of the Hamas murderers, somehow tying it to the cause of environmentalism by chanting meaningless and false quotes like “no climate justice on ‘occupied land.'” Her weekly protests for the environment became hate manifestos against Israel, with protesters bearing signs such as “End Zionist Genocide in Palestine.”

In November 2023, only a month after over 1,000 Israelis were slaughtered, she chanted “Crush Zionism” together with a crowd at a pro-Palestinian rally in Stockholm.

In January, she protested outside the Hague, writing: “Israel – as well as those who support Israel’s brutal attacks and occupation – must be held accountable for their actions. We cannot remain silent during a genocide.”

Meanwhile, despite her supposed devotion to environmental issues, Israel is still waiting for her to call out Hezbollah for setting thousands and thousands of acres of forestland on fire and the Houthis for attacking a tanker carrying a million barrels of crude oil, potentially causing the largest oil spill in history.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)