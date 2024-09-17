IDF Eliminates Islamic Jihad Rocket Commander In Rafah

The IDF announced on Tuesday that it eliminated Ahmed Aish Salame al-Hashash, the head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s rocket unit in Rafah, in an airstrike on Monday.

As per Gazan terrorists’ customary mode of operation, Al-Hashash was using Gazan civilians as human shields and firing rockets at Israel from the humanitarian area in Khan Younis. After taking measures to protect civilians, IDF fighter jets carried out a precision strike, killing Al-Hashash.

“Al-Hashash was responsible for the Islamic Jihad’s rocket attacks from Rafah and was an important source of knowledge in PIJ’s rocket array,” the IDF said. “During the war, Al-Hashash was responsible for firing rockets from inside the humanitarian area toward Israeli civilians.”

“At the time of the strike, Al-Hashash was embedded and operating inside the humanitarian area in Khan Younis. Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.”

“Terror organizations in the Gaza Strip are systematically violating international law, exploiting civilian institutions and the population as human shields for terrorist actions. The IDF will continue to operate with strength and determination against these terrorist groups.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)