REWARD FOR HEZBOLLAH: MKs Call On PM To Revoke Israeli-Lebanese Gas Deal Signed By Lapid

Likud MK Dan Illouz and Religious Zionist MK Tzvi Sukkot sent a letter to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu last week demanding the urgent cancellation of the gas agreement between Israel and Lebanon signed by the previous government in 2022 under then interim prime minister Yair Lapid.

In their letter, they emphasized that “in light of the daily attacks on Israel from Lebanon since October 7, there is no longer any justification for maintaining the existing agreement.”

The MKs noted that along with many other politicians, they warned of the severe possible repercussions at the time of the signing of the deal – that it will be seen as a sign of weakness and invite further attacks.

They compared the current situation to previous withdrawals, like the retreat from Lebanon in 2000 and the Disengagement from the Gaza Strip in 2005, warning that the agreement with Lebanon will lead to similar results – an escalation and reduced security.

“Since October 7, tens of thousands of Israeli citizens have been living under the constant threat of rockets and missiles from Lebanon, and many have been forced to abandon their homes,” they noted in their letter.

They also highlighted the danger of funneling money to Lebanon, which is de facto controlled by Hezbollah, stating that any such funds will further empower Hezbollah’s capabilities to enhance its terror infrastructure and prepare for further confrontations with Israel.

In conclusion, they urged the government to act to revoke the agreement. “The call for the revocation of the deal does not stem from a loss of control or a desire for revenge but from a deep understanding of the reality of the Middle East and the necessity to act accordingly,” they wrote.

Illouz told Maariv: “The gas deal with Lebanon is essentially a reward for a country controlled by Hezbollah, the terrorist organization responsible for continous attacks on Israeli citizens since October 7.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)