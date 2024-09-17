The mysterious explosions of pagers that rocked Lebanon and Syria today, leaving over 1,000 people injured, were beepers recently acquired by Hezbollah as a supposed security measure.

In February, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah instructed members to abandon cellphone use, citing concerns that Israeli intelligence could track their communications. The shift to pagers was intended to enhance operational security.

A Hezbollah official, speaking anonymously to The Associated Press, revealed that the exploded pagers were a new brand. However, the official declined to disclose how long they had been in use.

Experts suggest that the pager explosions indicate a sophisticated, long-planned operation. Investigations point to a possible supply chain infiltration, where the pagers were rigged with explosives before being imported to Lebanon.

“This level of sabotage requires meticulous planning and execution,” said a security analyst. “It’s likely that the perpetrators had access to the pagers during the manufacturing or distribution process.”

