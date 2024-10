The IDF says ballistic missiles have been launched from Iran at Israel. It takes approximately 10-12 minutes for them to fly from Iran to Israel – unless they are intercepted or fail before then.

Initial reports say that more than 100 ballistic missiles were fired.

The entire Israeli population has been ordered into bomb shelters.

There are unconfirmed reports of at least one building being struck in northern Tel Aviv. No confirmation yet.

