ISRAEL UNDER ATTACK: IRAN FIRES 181 BALLISTIC MISSILES INTO ISRAEL; PALESTINIAN IS ONLY FATALITY

181 missiles were launched by Iran toward Israel on Tuesday night, the IDF said, as rocket sirens blared across the country and citizens raced to bomb shelters. The attack prompted immediate action from Israeli officials, with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir mobilizing 13,000 emergency standby squads for rapid deployment nationwide.

Eli Bin, CEO of Magen David Adom, confirmed a direct hit on a building in northern Tel Aviv, specifically on George Wise Street, resulting in three injuries due to falls. Additional strikes were reported in Tel Sheva and other locations including Dimona, Nabatim, Hora, Hod Hasharon, Beer Sheva, and Rishon Lezion. According to Magen David Adom, they have received reports of just two Israeli injuries so far – an incredible neis.

Reports are emerging of a Gaza resident who illegally infiltrated into Israel being killed when one of the missiles, or possibly shrapnel from an interceptor, landed in Yericho – making a Palestinian the only reported casualty of the massive aerial attack.

Video footage from KAN displayed fragments of missiles and interceptors falling into Yam Hamelach. In response to the attacks, Ben Gurion Airport halted all landings and takeoffs, while train services were also suspended. Both Jordan and Iraq closed their airspace amid the crisis.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards declared the rocket assault as retaliation for the recent assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, threatening severe consequences should Israel respond.

This incident marks a significant escalation from Iran’s last attack on Israel in April, which involved 120 ballistic missiles, 170 drones, and various cruise missiles.

The recent military exchanges come on the heels of heightened Israeli operations targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon, including the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and his most senior commanders, as well as exploding pagers and walkie-talkies that killed and maimed thousands of terrorists.

In an unprecedented move, the IDF Home Front had earlier urged the Tel Aviv region to head to bomb shelters before the rocket sirens sounded.

“During the defense, we carried out quiet a few interceptions. There are some impacts in the center and areas in the south of the country,” IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said. “There was a serious attack on us, and there will be serious consequences.”

Meanwhile, Israeli airspace has reopened, with flights scheduled to soon resume, and IDF Home Front Command has allowed all Israelis to leave their shelters.

