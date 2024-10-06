TERROR IN ISRAEL: 1 Murdered, 8 Injured, In Be’er Sheva Attack

A young woman of about 20 was murdered and eight people were injured in a multi-scene shooting and stabbing attack at the central bus station in Be’er Sheva early Sunday afternoon.

According to MDA reports, a young woman is in moderate to serious condition, four victims are in moderate condition and three are in light condition.

MDA said that the attack took place at three different areas of the central bus station.

The terrorist was neutralized by security forces. However, there are reports about a police chase after a car in the city and it is possible that another terrorist was involved in the attack. The police warned that the incident has not ended and no one should approach the area as they are still searching the area.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)