Outrageous: CBS News Orders Staff Not To Refer To Jerusalem As Part Of Israel

CBS News senior director Mark Memmott sent an email to all employees instructing them not to refer to Jerusalem as part of Israel.

US Congress acknowledged Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in 1995 when it passed the Jerusalem Embassy Relocation Act.

Memmott wrote, “Yes, the US embassy is there and the Trump administration recognized it as being Israel’s capital. But its status is disputed. The status of Jerusalem goes to the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel regards Jerusalem as its ‘eternal and undivided’ capital, while the Palestinians claim East Jerusalem—occupied by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war—as the capital of a future state.”

National Unity chairman Benny Gantz slammed the report: “Jerusalem’s status is clear and undisputed – the eternal capital of the Jewish people. It has been so for millennia, and will always remain so. No attempt to distort or hide that reality will change it.”

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion stated: “It’s disappointing to find that significant entities are trying to make the very fact of Jerusalem being an Israeli city a matter of debate. Jerusalem has never been a matter of debate and will never be. Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Israel, now and forever.”

