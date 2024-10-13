Outrageous: CBS News Orders Staff Not To Refer To Jerusalem As Part Of Israel

CBS News senior director Mark Memmott sent an email to all employees instructing them not to refer to Jerusalem as part of Israel.
US Congress acknowledged Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in 1995 when it passed the Jerusalem Embassy Relocation Act.
Memmott wrote, “Yes, the US embassy is there and the Trump administration recognized it as being Israel’s capital. But its status is disputed. The status of Jerusalem goes to the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel regards Jerusalem as its ‘eternal and undivided’ capital, while the Palestinians claim East Jerusalem—occupied by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war—as the capital of a future state.”
National Unity chairman Benny Gantz slammed the report: “Jerusalem’s status is clear and undisputed – the eternal capital of the Jewish people. It has been so for millennia, and will always remain so. No attempt to distort or hide that reality will change it.”
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion stated: “It’s disappointing to find that significant entities are trying to make the very fact of Jerusalem being an Israeli city a matter of debate. Jerusalem has never been a matter of debate and will never be. Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Israel, now and forever.”
Where is Shari Redstone who controls Paramount Global which owns CBS?
Does she approve of this?
The status that Jewish ppl have a right to exist is also disputed by many Muslims
Does the fact that something is disputed make it a legitimate claim
That’s why the 45th president called these outlets fake news! It’s taken us a while to realize it.
Sad state of affairs that the network of Eric Severid and Walter Cronkite has dropped to such a low. I will no longer watch 60 Minutes or any CBS News shows until there is an apology and change in CBS News policy toward “balanced news” and an end to the anti Israel bias.
Shari Redstone’ s father was born Sumner Rothstein
If anyone asks you to prove that Jerusalem was the capitol city of Ancient Israel, please feel free to share this verse from Tanach:
Kohelet [Ecclesiastes], chapter 1, verse 1:
“THE WORDS OF KOHELET, SON OF DAVID, KING IN JERUSALEM.”
Since the King of Israel ruled in Jerusalem, this indicates that Jerusalem was the capitol city of Ancient Israel,