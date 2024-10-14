NAMES RELEASED: Four IDF Soldiers Killed in Binyamina UAV Attack, Seven Severely Injured

The IDF has announced the names of the four IDF soldiers who were killed, after a UAV exploded in Binyamina.

The soldiers who lost their lives were all 19-year-old infantry trainees from the Golani Brigade:

Sergeant Omri Tamari from Mazkeret Batya, Sergeant Yosef Hieb from Tuba-Zangariyye, Sergeant Yoav Agmon from Binyamina-Giv’at Ada, and Sergeant Alon Amitay from Ramot Naftali.

Seven others were severely injured in the UAV attack.

Additionally, two soldiers were severely injured during combat in southern Gaza.

