Coalition Deal With Sa’ar Submitted To Knesset: His Members Received These Positions

There will many changes in the government of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in the wake of the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

On Wednesday, coalition whip Ofir Katz and MK Ze’ev Elkin submitted the coalition deal for the incorporation of the New Hope party into the 37th government. The deal was signed by Sa’ar after he joined the government in September but he did not commit to coalition protocols at the time.

Gideon Sa’ar will be appointed as foreign minister, taking over for Yisrael Katz, who will replace Gallant as defense minister.

Sa’ar’s partner, MK Ze’ev Elkin, will be appointed as a minister in the Ministry of Finance and will be responsible for the directorates overseeing the rehabilitation of Israel’s southern and northern areas that were ravaged by war with Hamas and Hezbollah, the Tekumah Directorate and the Northern Rehabilitation Directorate.

MK Sharren Haskel will be appointed as the deputy foreign minister and will be responsible for Israeli public diplomacy matters within the ministry.

Additionally, Ministers Sa’ar and Elkin will serve as members of the political-security cabinet. Sa’ar will regularly participate in security and policy consultations, including regarding the Iranian nuclear program.

Elkin will be a partner in formulating the “day after” plan for the Gaza Strip.

The coalition deal also states that members of the party will be granted freedom of vote regarding proposed laws concerning changes in the judicial system.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)