Netanyahu’s Request to Delay Testimony in Corruption Trial Denied by Jerusalem District Court


Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for a 10-week delay in his ongoing corruption trial has been rejected by the Jerusalem District Court. The court cited that Netanyahu has had sufficient time – five months since the testimony date was set in July – to prepare for his testimony, which is now scheduled for December 2.

Netanyahu’s defense team argued that his intense responsibilities in managing the multifront war with Gaza and Lebanon left him unable to adequately prepare. However, the court was unswayed, writing, “We were not convinced that a substantial change in circumstances has occurred which would justify a change to the date we set in our original decision.”

Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in three separate cases, including allegations of exchanging political influence for gifts and favorable media coverage.

The corruption trial has been ongoing, with many critics accusing Netanyahu of attempting to stall proceedings to evade responsibility, including by using the war as an excuse to delay the trial.

