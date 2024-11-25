Aron Of Rabbi Tzvi Kogan, H’YD, Is On The Way To Israel For Kevurah

The body of HaKadosh Rabbi Tzvi Kogan, H’yd, has been released for burial, Emirati authorities announced early Monday afternoon.

The aron was placed on an El Al plane and is now on the way to Israel for kevurah in a joint effort of the representatives of the local Jewish kehilla, Israel’s Foreign Ministry, and the international division of ZAKA.

The levaya will take place Monday evening in Kfar Chabad, in the courtyard of the “770” building, starting at 8:00 PM local time. Hespedim will be delivered by rabbanim, family members, and others. The Levaya will proceed to Har HaZeisim in Yerushalyim for the Kevura. They will stop at Shamgar prior to Kevura for a short Levaya at 11:00 PM.

The release of the body came after the UAE’s announcement earlier on Monday revealing the identities of the three suspects in the murder arrested in the country on Sunday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)