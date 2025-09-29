90-Year-Old Man Releases Wife After 23 Years of Get-Refusal, Ending One of Israel’s Longest Cases

A woman from one of Israel’s prominent families has finally been freed after 23 years of get-refusal. With the support of Ohr Torah Stone’s Yad La’isha: The Monica Dennis Goldberg Legal Aid Center and Hotline, she resisted her husband’s repeated attempts at extortion, in which he demanded large sums of money in exchange for granting her a religious divorce. After years of struggle, the husband, now 90, finally relented and delivered the get just before Rosh Hashanah.

The story began more than 40 years ago when T., from a well-known Israeli family, entered her second marriage. After many years together, she discovered that her husband had fraudulently used her accounts and assets to secure loans without her knowledge. Although he expressed remorse and promised to repay the money, he never fulfilled his commitment. At his urging, they moved to New York, but as the marriage deteriorated, 23 years ago T. decided to end the relationship and return to Israel. Her husband refused to recognize the separation or grant her a get, despite the fact that he moved on, and began living with another woman in the United States.

In 2009, seven years after their separation, T. filed for divorce in Israel’s Rabbinical Court. Her husband ignored the hearings and maintained his refusal, insisting on large payments in exchange for the get.

Just when it seemed that all hope of resolving the case was lost, a recent breakthrough finally came. The husband’s new partner passed away, and her family evicted him from her home. Finding himself destitute, he decided to return to Israel. Upon his arrival a month and a half ago, at the age of 90, the Border Police reported his entry to Israel to the Rabbinical Court’s Department of Agunot. A court representative, together with the woman’s attorney, Rabbinical Court Advocate Devorah Brisk of Yad La’isha, who has represented the woman for many years, began negotiations with the husband to bring the tragic case to conclusion.

After extensive efforts, Adv. Brisk secured a divorce agreement, and on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, T.’s husband finally released her with the long-awaited get.

“This painful case is yet another reminder that get-abuse can happen to any woman, regardless of age, background, or status,” said Adv. Brisk. “I urge women not to assume it cannot happen to them. Every couple should sign a prenuptial agreement that prevents get-refusal. Only by doing so can we truly combat this devastating phenomenon.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)