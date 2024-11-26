IMMINENT CEASEFIRE EXPECTED: Israel-Hezbollah Truce Set To Be Announced Tonight, Go Into Effect Wednesday

A joint American-French statement is expected to be issued shortly after 10 p.m. local time announcing that a ceasefire has been reached in Lebanon. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati is set to deliver a parallel statement welcoming the development.

But as Israel’s government prepares to give final approval to the agreement, Defense Minister Yisrael Katz vowed to respond decisively to any breaches of the truce.

“We will act against any threat, anytime and anywhere,” Katz told UN Special Envoy for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, according to a statement from his office. Katz underscored concerns that Hezbollah might use the ceasefire to rebuild its military presence near the Israeli border.

The agreement, brokered by the United States and France, includes a 60-day truce during which Israeli forces will withdraw from southern Lebanon, allowing the Lebanese army to deploy in the area. The agreement requires Hezbollah to end its armed presence south of the Litani River, a condition that international observers have long struggled to enforce.

Israel has repeatedly criticized the failure of UN Resolution 1701, adopted in 2006, which prohibited armed groups other than the Lebanese army from operating near the border. Despite the resolution, Hezbollah has continued to maintain a significant military presence in the region, constructing tunnels, stockpiling weapons, and launching attacks on Israel. The terror group also reportedly planned a large-scale invasion of Israeli territory following Hamas’s October 7 attack in southern Israel, though the operation was foiled.

Several months back, the now-dead leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, vowed that his group of murderers would never agree to a ceasefire with Israel until the war in Gaza is over.

“A ceasefire in Lebanon without one in Gaza would mean all our sacrifices were for nothing,” Nasrallah said. So, apparently all of Hezbollah’s sacrifices – including Nasrallah’s own death – was for nothing. Well done.

Over the past two months, Israel has conducted a campaign of airstrikes and ground incursions aimed at dismantling Hezbollah’s infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

Katz has warned that any attempt by Hezbollah to regroup or rearm will be met with immediate military action.

“Every house in southern Lebanon that is rebuilt and in which a terrorist base is established will be demolished,” Katz declared. “Every rearming and regrouping by terrorists will be attacked, and every threat to our forces or Israeli citizens will be immediately destroyed.”

The ceasefire places major responsibility on UNIFIL, the United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon, and the Lebanese army. While UNIFIL has often been criticized for its inability to enforce demilitarization in southern Lebanon, it has maintained that the responsibility ultimately lies with the Lebanese government.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib expressed optimism about the deal, stating that the army would deploy at least 5,000 troops to the region within 60 days.

Bou Habib also noted that U.S. aid could play a critical role in rebuilding infrastructure destroyed during Israeli strikes, a key aspect of the agreement’s implementation.

Katz stressed that the ceasefire must include strict oversight to prevent arms smuggling and domestic weapons production by Hezbollah. He warned that any violations would prompt immediate Israeli intervention.

“If you don’t do it, we will,” Katz told the UN official, “and with great force.”

